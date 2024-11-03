Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $63,269,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

