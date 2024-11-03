Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $205.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

