GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 511,265 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26,218.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,265 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 1,074.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,972 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of NU by 223.1% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,500 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NU by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 84,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 5.0 %

NU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.