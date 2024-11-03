GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 25,302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1,532.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 280,314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,372,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

