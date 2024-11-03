GFS Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

