GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28,766.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.