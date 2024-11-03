Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.57. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 45,443 shares.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$132.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

