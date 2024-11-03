Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies
In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
