Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 123.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.