Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

