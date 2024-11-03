Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

