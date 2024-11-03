Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 51,208 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up about 3.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 2.07% of GXO Logistics worth $128,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

