Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

