Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 19,624 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 175,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,440,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 44,235 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,111,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

