Fort L.P. Sells 296 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after acquiring an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 984,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,033. Masco Co. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

