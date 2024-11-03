Fort L.P. Sells 145 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.50. 860,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,497. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.87.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

