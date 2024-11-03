Fort L.P. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. 3,876,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

