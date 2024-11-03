Fort L.P. Invests $226,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.09.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $260.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

