Fort L.P. Has $306,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 343.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,311. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $215.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $191.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

