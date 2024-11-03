Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,462 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.80. 4,055,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,800. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

