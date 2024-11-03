Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

