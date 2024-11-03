Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 33,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

