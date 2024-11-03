Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

