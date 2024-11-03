Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after buying an additional 335,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.