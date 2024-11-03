First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,627,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 147,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $274.59 and a one year high of $397.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

