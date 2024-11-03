First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.0 %

DLTR traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,378. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

