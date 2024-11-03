Fetch.ai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.07 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $75.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00034821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,540,180 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

