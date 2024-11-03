Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 3,433,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,322. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

