Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. 7,601,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

