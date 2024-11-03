Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Issues Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMAGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion.

Shares of FNMA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 7,793,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,047. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

