Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

