Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVST. Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. Envista has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 11,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

