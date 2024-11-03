Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.8 million.

Ecovyst Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,348. The firm has a market cap of $887.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

