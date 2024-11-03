Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-10.810 EPS.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $335.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,622. Eaton has a one year low of $211.99 and a one year high of $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

