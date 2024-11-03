Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

