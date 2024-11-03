Dymension Price Down 13.1% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Dymension has a market capitalization of $273.93 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,734,804 coins and its circulating supply is 211,582,403 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $11,019,694.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

