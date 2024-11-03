dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $10,986.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00097203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99569135 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.