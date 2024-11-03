Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 827 Shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the period.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

