Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 86,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

