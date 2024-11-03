Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

FLEX opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

