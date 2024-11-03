Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 693 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

