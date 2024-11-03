Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 312.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CME Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total value of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,279.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,895. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $230.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 57.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.