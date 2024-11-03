Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

