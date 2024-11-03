Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $193.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

