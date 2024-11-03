Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,955,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,500,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 539,425 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,450,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 196,022 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RECS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 555,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,447. The company has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.87.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

