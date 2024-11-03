Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

