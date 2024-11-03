Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYV stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.