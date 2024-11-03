Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.90 and its 200-day moving average is $502.88. The company has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.92 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

