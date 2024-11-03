Catriona Yale Sells 15,485 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $505,120.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,033.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $146,872.95.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,205,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.