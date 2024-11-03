Catizen (CATI) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Catizen has a total market cap of $86.47 million and approximately $31.41 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catizen has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,775,770 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,275,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.33986243 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $38,899,387.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

