CashBackPro Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,421.67 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $18,421.67 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.06 or 1.00016837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00054392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06204703 USD and is down -19.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,983.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.